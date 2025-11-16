STAKEHOLDERS OPPOSE PROPOSAL TO EXTEND PRESIDENTIAL TERM TO SEVEN YEARS.





GOVERNANCE expert Brebner Changala has strongly opposed a proposal by former Vice President Enock Kavindele to introduce a one-off, seven-year, non renewable presidential term, arguing that the idea does not serve the national interest.





Mr. Kavindele, speaking yesterday, said a single seven-year term would help accelerate development and compel sitting presidents to act with greater urgency and decisiveness.





But speaking to RCV News in Lusaka today, Mr. Changala claimed the proposal was a political manoeuvre designed to benefit the current Head of State, rather than the country.





Mr. Changala further alleged that Mr. Kavindele’s stance reflects private discussions between him and the President.



“Mr. Kavindele, being a good friend to the President, was simply speaking on his behalf to bring out something he has wanted to do all along,” said Mr. Changala.





He questioned the timing of the proposal, insisting that Zambians have not complained about the existing two-term limit and that the constitutional framework should remain unchanged. He further called for the “liberation” of the country from what he described as calculated political schemes.





Meanwhile, Zambia Wake Up Party President Howard Kunda has also rejected the proposal, describing it as fraudulent and outside the scope of what is supposed to be reviewed in the constitution.





Mr. Kunda argued that Mr. Kavindele’s statement was merely his personal opinion and did not reflect the wishes of the Zambian people.





He insisted it was unacceptable for the government to entertain constitutional amendments barely eight months before the 2026 general elections, particularly after earlier reforms were declared null and void.





“This is why most people were against amending the constitution before the 2026 general elections,” Mr. Kunda said.



RCV