STAKEHOLDERS PRAISE HICHILEMA’S GLOBAL RECOGNITION



Stakeholders have attributed President Hakainde Hichilema’s naming among The Telegraph’s World Leaders of 2025 to his exceptional leadership and transformative skills.





Diplomatic Expert and Governance Analyst Golden Mapulanga said President Hichilema deserves the recognition for steering Zambia from a debt default. He noted that reforms such as the Free Education Policy and the recruitment of health workers and teachers have enhanced the country’s social services.





Governance Expert Choma Mwachikoka highlighted the President’s role in transforming the economy, fostering development, and promoting peace, stability, and security. He added that prioritizing regional investments, particularly in the mining sector, has driven economic growth, with numerous mines now operational.





Centre for Sustainable Democracy and Governance (CSDG) Executive Director Caroline Katotobwe described the recognition as a global achievement for all Zambians. She praised President Hichilema’s effective management of major economic challenges, including the 2023/2024 drought, and urged citizens to embrace the achievement as a source of investment attraction.





Ms. Katotobwe emphasized that the recognition should inspire Zambians to conduct business with integrity, encouraging partners to follow the President’s example.



ZNBC.