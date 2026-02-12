STAKEHOLDERS PUSH FOR REFINEMENTS TO ELECTORAL BILL TO ENSURE A FAIR DEMOCRATIC PROCESS





VARIOUS stakeholders are calling for refinements to the Electoral Process Amendment Bill of 2026 to ensure a fair democratic process.





Speaking during a stakeholder submission meeting organized by the Electoral Commission of Zambia in Lusaka this morning, a representative of over 10 Civil Society Organizations, Hellen Mwale, has warned that removing the statutory 3-month campaign period could create uncertainty and undermine predictability in electoral contests.





Ms. Mwale says the civil society organizations want a retention of a clear timeframe or inclusion of safeguards to prevent arbitrary scheduling.





She further raised concerns about proposals to remove the official mark on ballots and restrict signing of party adoption certificates to party secretaries general, citing security and administrative questions.





And Zambia Agency for Persons with Disabilities- ZAPD- Director General Frankson Musukwa noted that while the bill has progressive aspects, it does not sufficiently address systemic barriers excluding persons with disabilities from effective participation in elections..





Meanwhile, ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Brown Kasaro reiterated the commission’s commitment to a transparent consultation process.



