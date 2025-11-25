STAKEHOLDERS REACT WITH MIXED FEELINGS TO PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S CALL FOR CONSTITUTIONAL DIALOGUE





By Raphael Mulenga



Some stakeholders have expressed mixed reactions to President Hakainde Hichilema’s recent call for dialogue on the constitution amendment process.





President Hichilema has invited the oasis forum, the organizers of a planned peaceful protest to state house where structured, solution-oriented discussions can take place





The invitation follows a planned protest by the oasis forum to state house this Friday over the proposed bill 7, which it describes as rushed, non-inclusive, and centered on election interests.





In an interview with Phoenix News, Social and Political Anthropologist Dr. James Musonda has criticized the president’s approach, stating that the handling of public dissent reflects an attempt to suppress democratic expression.





Dr. Musonda notes that genuine dialogue would have allowed for further postponement of the amendment process, even beyond the 2026 general election period.





But the house of clergy Zambia has welcomed President Hichilema’s call for engagement with the oasis forum, with executive director, Reverend Jimmy Ng’ambi commending government’s willingness to listen.





He says the president’s actions show openness to dialogue rather than an attempt to shrink democratic space.



PHOENIX NEWS