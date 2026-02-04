Stakeholders, SADC is here, Go and Submit- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Stakeholders, SADC is here, Go and Submit

Threats to a Democratic, Free, Fair, Transparent and Elections in 2026

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba Wrote;

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) Electoral Advisory Council (SEAC) is undertaking a Post-Election Review Mission to Zambia from 3rd to 12th February 2026.

The Mission is in line with Article 7.3 of the Revised SADC Principles and Guidelines

Governing Democratic Elections (2021), which mandates SEAC to conduct post-election assessments subsequent to each electoral cycle.

During the Mission, SEAC will hold consultative meetings with key electoral

Commission of Zambia, Civil ociety

stakeholders, including Electoral Organizations, political parties, and Cooperating Partners to assess progress in

implementing recommendations emanating from previous election observation missions.

It’s important that stakeholders use the opportunity to submit and express concerns that Zambia’s chances of holding credible, democratic, free,transparent and fair elections are slim because;

President Hakainde Hichilema’s systematic attack on democracy. He has passed draconian legislations that have taken away freedom of expression, information, of the press and rights to association and provides for extreme punishment including life in imprisonment for certain types of speech offences. He has illegally passed constitutional amendments that have significantly altered the electoral system and expanded Parliament from 165 seats to 281 seats. He has wiped out independence of the wings of Government with Speaker of the National Assembly and Chief Justice acting as lapdogs to State House machinations.

a) See how Nelly Mutti has been made to abuse her office, made illegal changes on Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, passed an illegal ConstitutionalBill and used her presiding powers to frequently punish members of the Opposition with suspensions and expulsions.

b) See how the Judicary has been weaponized to punish members of the Opposition and actively facilitate the theft, kill and destroy the largest political party in Zambia.

The dangerous activities occuring at the Ministry of Home Affairs, where;

a) legally registered Office Bearers are being ousted and reolacing them with stooges, and

b) how the Ministry ran voter suppression scheme where NRCs were issued enmass to areas where the UPND enjoys politicsl support and failed to issue NRCs to areas deemed popular to the Opposition.