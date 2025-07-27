STAKEHOLDERS URGE GOVT TO RECONSIDER CDF LOAN SUSPENSION

By Nelson Zulu

Caritas Zambia Executive Director Dr. Gabriel Mapulanga is urging government to seek a balanced approach rather than suspending the Constituency Development Fund -CDF loan component completely.

Dr. Mapulanga’s call is in response to Vice President Mutale Nalumango’s recent directive to the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development to consider suspending the loan component under the CDF, due to the high rate of loan defaults by beneficiaries.

While acknowledging the widespread loan non-repayment issue which undermines the effectiveness of empowerment programs, Dr. Mapulanga has emphasized the vital role CDF loans play in enabling small business growth and community development.

In an interview with Phoenix News, Dr. Mapulanga is suggesting a thorough review of the CDF structure and strengthening monitoring mechanisms to enhance accountability.

And Alliance for Community Action Programmes Manager Jimmy Maliseni believes that suspending the loan component alone will not resolve the challenges that CDF has faced.

