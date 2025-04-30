STALLED INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECTS TO BE COMPLETED BY THE END OF THE YEAR – MAMBWE



Government says all stalled education infrastructure projects are expected to be completed before the end of this year.



Ministry of Education Permanent Secretary for Technical Services, Kelvin Mambwe said government through his ministry has scaled up a financial plan to complete the education projects countrywide in a bid to enhance quality education services.



Speaking when he paid a courtesy call on Mbala District Commissioner Jestus Sikazwe at his office today, Dr Mambwe stressed that government will remain committed towards improving the education sector from early childhood education up to higher education.



“President Hakainde Hichilema has placed special priority in education as can be evidenced in the various education policies that are being implemented such as the free education policy, skills scholarship programmes under the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) component as well as the distribution of desks in all schools,” he added.



Zanis