Stand Up for Zambia! Say No to Undemocratic Constitutional Amendments- Socialist Party

Stand Up for Zambia! Say No to Undemocratic Constitutional Amendments.



Zambia, wake up! The clock is ticking toward the 2026 elections and behind closed doors, there are moves underway that could change the very soul of our nation, “our Constitution”. Are we going to stand by silently while our democratic foundation is quietly dismantled?



According to the Zambia Governance Foundation (2023), a significant number of citizens feel alienated from key governance and decision-making processes. That’s not democracy. That’s a red alert.



As the National Women’s League of the Socialist Party, we say a resounding NO! This isn’t just about legal jargon or distant politics, this is about the Zambia we are building together and it’s under threat right now. It’s about our future, our right to choose and our voice as a people.



The current government’s push to amend our Constitution, especially with elections around the corner, raises serious concerns. Let’s be clear, a Constitution is not a tool for political maneuvering, especially not on the eve of a national vote. It is the supreme law of the land, the guardian of our rights and freedoms. Changing it without genuine, widespread consultation is not only irresponsible, it is undemocratic.



As legal expert Mwenda (2018) rightly puts it, “Constitutions derive their legitimacy from the broad participation of the citizenry in their making and amendment.” So we must ask, where is our participation now?



One of the most alarming aspects is the suspicious timing. Why now, when we are just months away from casting our votes? It reeks of an attempt to rewrite the rules just before the final whistle. This move breeds deep distrust and undermines the very essence of democracy. As women, we often feel the brunt of broken systems first and we recognize this for what it is, a power grab dressed as reform.



History has shown us again and again that last minute constitutional changes often serve narrow political interests. As the Zambia Governance Foundation (2023) warns, “Excluding citizens from constitutional reforms risks producing outcomes that favor political elites rather than the nation as a whole.”



Consider the impact on our 2026 elections. Could these amendments pave the way for unfair practices, mute dissent or weaken independent institutions like the Electoral Commission? As political commentator Michael Ignatieff once said, “Constitutions are not meant to be changed like the weather.”



This is not about minor tweaks. It’s about core principles, our right to freely and fairly choose our leaders. If we allow these changes to go through unchallenged, what will stop future governments from doing the same?



We, the National Women’s League of the Socialist Party Zambia, stand united in our opposition to this clear attempt to manipulate our Constitution for short term political gain. We call on every Zambian, men, women, youths and elders to rise up and say NO to this assault on our democracy.



Here’s what we recommend:



1. Demand public hearings and open consultation on any constitutional changes.



2. Push for independent legal review of all proposed amendments.



3. Mobilize civil society and media to educate and inform the public.



4. Stay vigilant and vocal, don’t wait until the damage is done.



Do not be fooled by rushed justifications or sweet sounding speeches. This is about protecting our collective future, our right to vote and our democratic freedom.



Stand with us. Demand transparency. Make your voices heard. Our Constitution and our democracy are not up for sale or manipulation.



Let our collective NO be thunderous and unmistakable! For the love of Zambia, for the sake of our democracy and for the future we all deserve, we must reject these amendments now!



Ms. Marian Mwango

National Women’s League Vice Treasurer

Socialist Party