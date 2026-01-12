Starford Chashi in the diaspora defends Harry Kalaba



PAY ATTENTION BA OPPOSITION:



During these sad dark days in Zambia where a president can boast of dribbling citizens to change the constitution, we do not have time to entertain lies and rumors of another opposition leader. This is the time to unite and work together to remove HH who is the greatest enemy to Zambian democracy.



Of recent past, most of you have targeted Harry Kalaba as a selfish individual who is not willing to work with other opposition leaders. I almost believed these allegations until I started talking to him. Me I love the truth. I hate rumors and accusations without evidence.



Kalaba told me the truth which most of you don’t know because other politicians have been feeding you wrong information.





– To start with, Makebi Zulu made a first move and reached out to Kalaba. They had a meeting. The second meeting with Makebi was initiated by Kalaba himself.

– Next… Kalaba reached out to Fred Mmembe and he even went to Mmembe’s house. But nobody has reported this to you all.



– 3rd, Kalaba reached out to Lubinda. He actually went to Lubinda’s house in December because Kalaba really wants the opposition to be united.



– 4th move, Kalaba spoke to Miles Sampa and invited Miles for tea to discuss how they can unite to defeat HH.



As you all know, Sampa is my friend. I called him to verify if Kalaba was telling me the truth. Sampa admitted to me that yes, Kalaba has invited him twice but he hasn’t met him yet.





My Point:

Do not believe everything you read on social media. Take time to find the truth. Our greatest enemy is HH. He feeds on instilling fear and dividing the opposition.

When you start making comments like,

“We don’t want Kalaba because he doesn’t want to work with other opposition leaders”



It’s not only wrong but It’s divisive and it dents his name.

I’m currently communicating with Kalaba on a daily basis. He listens to good advice. He is not Mr Know It All like HH. Kalaba is humble and intelligent.



He is actually the only opposition leader who has reached out to all other leaders and even going as far as entering their homes.



Kalaba is working so hard to save democracy.

We need to give him credit for that and stop spreading false rumors.



Instead, focus on unity of purpose. That’s all we need right now to save Zambia from the hands of evil.





Do not smear Kalaba again. Otherwise, tukapusana.



NAPWISHA.