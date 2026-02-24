Starlink remains unlicensed in South Africa 🇿🇦 despite offering a R500 million deal to connect 5,000 rural schools, due to regulatory hurdles.





South Africa’s ICASA is cracking down on unauthorized Starlink use, while an estimated 14,000 people access the service via foreign-registered roaming packages.





Elon Musk has expressed frustration as South Africa has not approved Starlink, citing strict local ownership requirements and economic empowerment rules.





Although demand among rural communities is growing, analysts say the service may not be legally launched before late 2026, with possible delays up to 2030 due to regulatory and legal challenges.