STARLINK TAKES OVER ZIM’S INTERNET! 80% OF INTERNATIONAL BANDWIDTH NOW VIA MUSK’S SATELLITES





Elon Musk’s satellite internet giant, Starlink, has stormed into Zimbabwe and it’s already dominating the digital space.





In just one year since launch, Starlink has signed up more than 50,000 customers, marking one of the fastest technology adoption rates in the country’s history. Even more striking, the service now accounts for a staggering 80% of Zimbabwe’s international internet bandwidth usage, reshaping how the nation connects to the world.





The government is also jumping on board, rolling out 8,000 Starlink units to schools nationwide in a major push to expand internet access to rural and underserved communities.





From homes to classrooms, Zimbabwe’s online future is increasingly powered from space and the satellite revolution shows no signs of slowing down.