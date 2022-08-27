´State capture´ in Zambia escalates under Mr Hichilema

…says Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

26.09.22

By Staff Reporter

Zambia has quickly fallen into a state capture rut just one year into the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema says presidential aspirant for the opposition PF Ambassador Emmanuel Mwamba.



In a KBN TV live interview, Ambassador Mwamba said the allure Zambia enjoyed in the past as a haven of peace and democracy has now faded away.



Ambassador Mwamba was speaking following the decision of the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to stop former Kabushi and Kwacha law makers Bowman Lusambo and Joseph Malanji from filing nominations for the by election set for 15th September 2022.

“We fear that our country (Zambia) has now fallen under a dictatorship,” Ambassador Mwamba said, “we fear that we have gone back to the stone age, and we fear that the current government has taken us so far back after only one year.”

Mr Mwamba said the heavy handedness of the current government under Mr Hichilema is tantamount to going back to swallowing one’s own vomit in bemba, “batubwesesha ku malushi.”



The former African Union representative for Zambia cited the ACC, DEC, the judiciary as some of the crucial or key state institutions that have been “captured” by the Hichilema government to fix their perceived or real political enemies.

“Its sad that the ECZ has been added to the list of captured state institutions at such as fats rate,” said Ambassador Mwamba, “the ECZ went out of its way to interpret the law illegally instead of leaving such issues to the courts of law. They stopped two strong candidates from filing nominations clearly illegally.”



Mr Mwamba said the PF has since taken the matter of Malanji and Lusambo to the courts of law that should make a final decision on 7th September in time for a possible resubmission of nominations and a final election on 15th September.

Conversely, Mr Mwamba regretted that the ACC has wantonly yet again summoned Lusambo to appear before them yet again for alleged corruption.



“It is clear the ACC, DEC and other state institutions have allowed themselves to be used as tools of oppression by Mr Hichilema´s government and its doubly sad because Mr Hichilema during the campaign promised not to abuse state institutions,” said Mr Mwamba.

The former diplomat although Mr Hichilema seems to be enjoying his ´conquests´ the escapade may not last long because both Zambian voters and the international community are watching the abuses and break down of rule of law pile up.

Source: KBN TV 26.08.22 LUSAKA