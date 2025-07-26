STATE FUNERAL IMPASSE, THE PROBLEM AND THE SOLUTION. THE ANALYSIS.

🧭 I. THE CONFLICT

The tragedy of most conflicts, whether political, social, or global, is the failure of opposing sides to consider the other’s perspective. Each group often believes they are the reasonable party, while the other is unreasonable. This entrenched thinking leads to stalemates, emotional outbursts and sometimes and decisions that deepen wounds rather than heal them, leading to destruction and lost of lives.

Zambia is witnessing such a moment in the unfolding standoff surrounding the funeral of former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu. The government and the grieving family both feel wronged and justified in their positions. Instead of dialogue, we are now seeing demonization, suspicion, and emotional escalation, all deeply regrettable at a time when unity and dignity should prevail.

⚖️ II. THE SOURCE OF THE CONFLICT

The impasse over President Lungu’s funeral has been shaped by a complex history of political rivalry, perceived injustices, and mutual mistrust. Emotions are understandably high. Both sides feel aggrieved by how they were treated when the other held power.

As civic activists, we had planned to launch a “Bury ECL in Zambia” campaign to push for dialogue and reconciliation. However, following the emergence of a controversial leaked audio, we stepped back to avoid the appearance of partisanship or manipulation. Still, the matter demands attention, and resolution, not on political lines, but on principle and national interest.

🧩 III. DIFFERING NARRATIVES

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 1. The Grieving Family’s Concerns

The family insists that the late President did not want the current Head of State to attend his funeral, a wish they believe must be honored.

There are circulating suspicion, however unverified, that the former President may have been poisoned or mistreated, and concerns have been raised (again, unproven) about possible ritual motives.

The family believes that the denial of permission to travel for medical attention may have contributed to his untimely death.

🏛️ 2. The Government’s Position

The government sees the family’s demands, particularly excluding the President from the funeral, as unreasonable and driven by political emotion.

It believes President Hichilema has made significant efforts to extend an olive branch and uphold the dignity of the office.

Officials have argued that the Patriotic Front (PF) is politicizing the funeral to gain public sympathy and stir division.

The government also points to protocol and legal precedent, which typically place state funerals under government authority.

⚠️ IV. THE REAL STAKES

Every well-meaning Zambian wants former President Lungu to be buried in his home country, with dignity and honor. But it’s important to recognize one simple truth: the government holds the decisive cards. It controls the protocols, resources, and political tone that will shape the outcome. The way this is handled will be remembered for decades.

Is the family being unreasonable? To some extent, yes, but not entirely. In Zambia, once allegations of superstition or foul play enter public discourse, they are extremely difficult to dislodge. No amount of explanation or assurance will easily change public or private sentiment. This emotional immovability makes it more feasible for the government, not the family, to make meaningful concessions for the sake of peace.

⚖️ V. A LEGAL ROUTE: A NATIONAL DEFEAT

Should the matter be resolved in the courts, particularly abroad, no one will win:

If the ruling favors the family, President Lungu may be buried outside Zambia, depriving the nation of its chance to give him a dignified farewell.

If the ruling favors the government, the family and political allies may boycott the funeral entirely, robbing it of the human solidarity it requires.

Either outcome reflects a national failure.

🛤️ VI. PATH TO RESOLUTION: WHAT CAN BE DONE

To break this deadlock, Zambia must prioritize dignity, compassion, and practicality. Two viable options exist:

Presidential Delegation Instead Of Attendance

The President can respect the family’s request by sending a high-level representative, such as the Vice President or Cabinet Minister, to attend on behalf of the government. This frames the President’s absence not as a sign of weakness, but of compassion and humility. It elevates national unity above personal or political rivalries. Downgrade To A Private Funeral

Alternatively, the funeral can be reclassified from a State Funeral to a private, family-led ceremony. This allows the burial to proceed without tension or protocol clashes. The government can still offer logistical and security support as a sign of goodwill.

🕯️ VII. FINAL REFLECTIONS

It’s worth noting that South African law strongly favors family rights over the deceased, and Zambia risks losing the legal battle should it proceed there. In that scenario, history will judge us all harshly, not for choosing a side, but for failing to find common ground.

For now, all parties, especially government leaders, must commit to quiet diplomacy. No inflammatory statements, no political games, and no reckless speculation until this solemn chapter is concluded.

This is not just about Edgar Chagwa Lungu. It is about who we are as a nation. Let us act not out of pride, fear, or vengeance, but with dignity, restraint, and love for our country. 🇿🇲

Anyways, the struggle continues.

David Chishimba

Wounded Buffalo.

Revolutionary.