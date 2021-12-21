Chilufya Tayali

SPECIAL GRATITUDES TO MY WIFE, MUTEMBO NCHITO (SC), MY FRIEND AT NEWS DIGGERS, BRIAN MUNDUBILE AMONG OTHERS

At times we take the good deeds or sacrifices, our wives offer us, just because they are our wives, forgetting they have a choice not to.

I want to publicly put it on record, that I am so grateful to my wife for standing with me when I was arrested and spent 8 days in cells. She also stood by me during the court process.

No matter what the future brings on us or for us, I will live to appreciate you.❤❤❤

MUTEMBO NCHITO SC IS THE REAL HERO IN THIS MATTER, I AM REALLY GRATEFUL

I have been arrested several times, but this time around it was like my assailants went for the jugular, to finish me. They were ruthless and determined.

Mr. Uyoya, who was at Force Headquarters, at that time, worked hard to execute the instructions from whoever was sending them. I was strong but I suffered.

They humiliated and tortured me psychologically and it really pained.

State Council Mutembo Nchito was my saviour, my hero, he came in bravely and fought for me. They tried to frustrate him, treating him like a law student from “Katemba” University, but he was fortified to fight for my freedom.

I don’t know what would have happened to me had he not come in with the spirit he possessed to fight.

Sir, I am writing this for the record so that history can be written of your good heart and fighting spirit for justice, human rights and brotherhood.

I paid no single ngwee to you but you fought like I had paid you millions of dollars.

TO MY FRIEND AT NEWS DIGGERS

I will not mention your name because you are private in your own way, but I am grateful. My wife take you for a lawyer than a journalist because you guided and encouraged her accordingly. Thanks very much, I really appreciate your true friendship and sacrifice for me.

BRIAN MUNDUBILE YOU ARE A TRUE FRIEND THAN ALL THOSE WHO CLAIM TO BE BROTHERS

Some people think I support Brian Mundubile for Presidency because he has brought me, but it is because he stood by me when all other PF friends took fright from me.

Though he couldn’t do much because it was beyond him, but he showed sympathy and helped my wife when she was desperate for someone to just talk to her.

My wife tried all the numbers of the people I had introduced her to, they all ignored her or cheated to call her back, but never did.

She called Brian Mundubile and he was responsive and supportive. I am so grateful and this is why I support him to lead PF because I know he would help a lot of people.

A leader must have a heart to feel for others and help where he can. No one beats Mundubile among those aspiring for Presidency in PF.

TO PRESIDENT LUNGU

I will not pretend about how hurt I was, that, I, your soldier, had to go through that under your leadership. I was really angry and prayed that you lose the elections because it was clear, if you had won, I was going to jail.

However, I voted for you, to prove my loyalty to you, in spite of what I faced and what I went through.

Today, the case has been dropped through a Nolle, I know how you have wanted it to go away and I am grateful to you and all those who made it possible.

I hold no grudge against anyone, which is why I am writing this long article to release the steam out of me.

You (President Lungu) may not be Republican President today, but I still stand loyal to you and I will still fight for you and take orders from you if you need me for anything.

TO THE POLICE OFFICERS AT IBEX

Not all police officers act according to how they are instructed by politicians, some are very professional and I saw that in the police officers at Ibex.

BENWELL YOU ARE INDEED MY LAWYER

The case was big, but you tried to come in to throw in your best, I am grateful to you.

MY NEIGHBOURS, I AM GRATEFUL FOR HELPING MY WIFE

Muma yard, people are reluctant to help, but you opened doors for my family, to keep Kiya away from the trauma of brigade of police officers when they came to my house to search me like a common criminals.

THANKS TO ALL THOSE WHO STOOD BY ME

Some people celebrated by incarnation while others sympathised with me, I am grateful to all of you.

TIME FOR KABWATA NOW

Let me prepare for Kabwata now.

KABWATA – NDIMUNTU WENU!

LET ME GO AND SPEAK FOR YOU IN PARLIAMENT!