STATE HOUSE ALSO PUBLIC INTEREST



…HH cannot demand ECL burial in Zambia while living in own house – Sakwiba





By Mast Reporter



IT IS in the public interest as well that President Hakainde Hichilema shifts from his private residence to State House, senior lawyer and United Liberal Party (UPL) president Sakwiba Sikota has said.





It is also in public interest that Hichilema stays away from Lungu’s body.



Sikota, a State Counsel and chairperson of the opposition United Kwacha Alliance (UKA), said yesterday just as the State was..Read morehttps://mastmediazm.com/2025/08/state-house-also-public-interest-sikota/