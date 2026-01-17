STATE HOUSE CHALLENGES OPPOSITION TO PROVE RIGGING CLAIMS



STATE House has challenged opposition figures who alleged electoral malpractice in the Chawama by-election to present credible evidence supporting their claims.





In a statement, Saturday, Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka emphasised that some individuals made sweeping and baseless accusations against State institutions, thereby attempting to weaken and discredit them.





Hamasaka stressed that governance institutions responsible for elections deserve respect, regardless of the outcome, warning that unfounded rigging claims erode public trust and undermine democratic order.





He highlighted that President Hakainde Hichilema congratulated the elected candidate and commended the Electoral Commission of Zambia, law enforcement, and the electorate for conducting a peaceful and credible poll.





Hamasaka noted that this gesture reflects the President’s commitment to democratic values and respect for institutional processes.





He pointed out that the Chawama by-election reflects the government’s respect for democratic outcomes, even when the ruling party does not win, contrasting it with the violence and intimidation seen under the previous administration.





Hamasaka urged the opposition to show the same respect for institutions that they expect when victorious, stating that democracy is strengthened not only by winning but also by accepting outcomes and upholding the processes that sustain the Republic.