STATE HOUSE DENOUNCES BWEENGWA MP, THUGGERY IS OVER



STATE House Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka says the cadreism that took place under the PF government will never again be allowed in the country.





Meanwhile, Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says any statement that has been made in contradiction with President Hakainde Hichilema’s stance on cadreism is not a representation of the party or the government.





Earlier this week, Bweengwa UPND MP Kasauta Michelo said the UPND was ready to protect President Hichilema and would unleash cadres on criminals who want to kill him.





Reacting to these remarks in an interview, Thursday, Hamasaka reaffirmed that thuggery, in the name of cadreism, would never be allowed.





“The problem also is we have messed up the word ‘cadre’. Who is a cadre? I’m sure you have seen even the President sometimes says ‘I’m also a cadre,’ you’ve seen that? He says that. The problem has been, this cadre terminology has been messed up, ‘cadre’ is synonymous to thuggery.

Let me tell you the truth, there will be no thuggery in this country in the name of cadres. Let’s get the correct context. I want to emphasise on that one. I don’t know the platform the MP was using there. If it’s the cadreism that was under PF, that one will never happen, not under this regime,” said Hamasaka.





“Get it from me, if the MP meant cadreism as it was under PF, that will never happen. But there will be cadres, yes, civil cadres. I’m also a cadre, I can’t hide, I’m a cadre [and] the President is also a cadre, but not thuggery. Thuggery will never be allowed in this country, never again. The cadreism which is synonymous with what PF were doing, that will never come back in this country”.





Meanwhile, Mweetwa noted that Michelo may have been speaking from a place of anger, which was inexcusable, but government’s stance remained that cadreism was not allowed.





“As a party, we have already come out very clear. Immediately he made that statement, the following day, the Secretary General held a presser to let the nation know that the position of the President that there’ll be no cadreism remains unchanged.

I think that he has to be understood that he must have been speaking with passion given the annoyance that engulfed the country relating to that regrettable and unfortunate incident. You will not be surprised that such a thing happened because we have lately, due to social media, a culture where the young people are primed to insult adults, including insulting the President, and now to a level of throwing stones at a President,” said Mweetwa.





“When you throw stones at a President, you are throwing stones at the seat of power of the nation, that is unacceptable anywhere in the world. There can be no justification, whether it is Senseli mine, whether it is anything else, there is no justification. So, you find that some people had so much passion and anger that they ended up saying certain things which otherwise are not representative of either the party and/or the government”.



News Diggers