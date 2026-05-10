STATE HOUSE DISMISSES ONE-PARTY STATE FEARS



By Chamuka Shalubala



State House Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka says there is no point at which the country, under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema will become a one-party state.





Mr. Hamasaka says the fact that opposition political parties are freely participating ahead of this year’s general elections is sufficient proof that Zambia continues to enjoy a multi-party democratic system under the UPND administration.





He has told Phoenix News in an interview that concerns from President Hichilema’s opponents that the country is slowly drifting towards a one-party state are misplaced and unfounded.





Mr. Hamasaka has further assured that government under President Hichilema’s leadership remains committed to upholding democratic principles, political tolerance, and the rule of law.



PHOENIX NEWS