State House Have Warned Hon. Munir Zulu Against Misinformed Politics

STATE House have warned outspoken Lumezi sea Member of Parliament Munir Zulu against misinformed politics.

State House Chief Communication specialist Clayson Hamasaka has described the type of politics being exhibited by the Lumezi Law maker as that of wild party egos and cowboy rodeo politics.

He advised Mr Zulu that the expected decorum of a parliamentarian should not stand at threats to misinform the public because they are immature.

“The wild party egos and cowboy rodeo politics that the Lumezi Member of Parliament indulges in, as long as they involve components that pose a threat to misinform the public, render him an immature MP.The expected decorum of a Parliamentary representative within the National Assembly dictates that they adhere to specific rules; otherwise, they may be deemed out of order through Parliamentary processes” he said.

Mr Hamasaka said this culture extends beyond Parliament and permeates the public sphere.

“Honorable Munir Zulu has asserted that he possesses reliable information suggesting that the President of the Republic of Zambia, Mr Hakainde Hichilema, intends to dissolve Parliament and subsequently call for an early election. Such a statement is not only reckless and irresponsible, especially coming from an individual who has previously made divisive and hegemonic remarks, but it also jeopardizes the public interest,” he said.

He said the intention behind this statement is to misinform the public and propagate falsehoods.

Mr Hamasaka added that the law is explicit, and no one should cry persecution when facing the consequences of such irresponsible behavior.

(Mwebantu, Friday, 8th September, 2023)