STATE HOUSE INVITES MUDOLO TO INVEST IN ENERGY SECTOR



STATE House Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka says South African-based presidential aspirant Willah Mudolo is welcome to invest in the country’s energy sector.





On Monday, Mudolo urged President Hakainde Hichilema to immediately convene a national indaba on energy, saying his recent admission of failure in the sector was a desperate call for help.





In an interview, Wednesday, Hamasaka said Mudolo should invest in the energy sector instead of talking anyhow in the diaspora.





“The President said collectively as a country over the years we neglected this issue, collectively as a country we never invested in [alternative sources] other than hydro, we never invested in any other form of energy. So, collectively as a country we have failed. That’s the correct context, that’s what he said. So, now probably we can say collectively as a country we are doing something big. Now, if he has money to invest here in terms of solar or whatever, let him bring it, he is a businessman. Solar or whatever forms of energy he wants to install, he is a businessman, he claims to be a businessman, let him bring the money and install and invest. That is what genuine people should be saying. If he claims he has an idea [and] he is a businessman, let him bring that money and invest here in energy. Otherwise, he did nothing to help South Africa [in electricity shortages] there,” he said.





“We are inviting him to come and invest in energy just like other citizens [and] investors are doing, let him come. We are inviting him to come and invest in energy as well. That will be a more practical thing than just talking anyhow in the diaspora”.



Hamasaka added that Mudolo should be ignored as the UPND government was doing all it could to resolve the energy crisis.





“Just ignore him, what has he solved where? Who is he? This government is doing all it can, there are a lot of projects going on around the country now for power projects. Actually, quite a lot. This is when there is serious energy reform around the country. There are a lot of investments that are going on right now across the country that have never been done by any successive governments. What does he know about Zambia? There were electricity shortages in South Africa. Did he help them? What did he do for them (SA)? Why didn’t he offer them consultancy? So, please allow President Hichilema to work, this is the first time any government is attending to the [energy crisis] in the country, as in seriously, away from hydro,” said Hamasaka.



News Diggers