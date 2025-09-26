STATE HOUSE JUSTIFIES PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S ABSENCE FROM UN GENERAL ASSEMBLY





By Nelson Zulu



State House has clarified that there is nothing unusual about President Hakainde Hichilema skipping the United Nations General Assembly for the second year and delegating Foreign Affairs Minister Mulambo Haimbe to represent Zambia.





State House Chief Communication Specialist Clayson Hamasaka tells Phoenix News that presidential representation at international forums is a routine executive decision, with many countries often assigning ministers or vice presidents to attend such meetings.





Mr. Hamasaka explains that the decision depends on competing domestic priorities and does not in any way signal a lack of international engagement.





He has stressed that the delegation to the Foreign Affairs Minister should not be misinterpreted as Zambia retreating from global affairs.





Mr. Hamasaka has however expressed concern over public debates on the President’s travel decisions, saying Zambians tend to criticize whether he chooses to attend or not.



