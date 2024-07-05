State House reaffirms Hichilema’s stance against by-elections amid PF turmoil

State House has reiterated that President Hakainde Hichilema has never supported by-elections, in response to recent attempts to involve him in the ongoing leadership disputes within the Patriotic Front (PF) party.

The statement comes after the expulsion of nine PF Members of Parliament, which has fueled speculation about the President’s stance on the matter.

State House Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka emphasised that President Hichilema’s opposition to by-elections is well-documented, as he has consistently urged stakeholders to propose solutions to avoid such events and save public resources.

“One of the strongest pillars of this President is his commitment to order and the rule of law in the country. The PF exercised its legal and constitutional rights to expel their members from Parliament according to the provisions of their party constitution,” Hamasaka stated.

“They later took these matters to the courts, where decisions were made that resulted in the expulsion of their nine MPs.”

He further clarified that President Hichilema cannot interfere in the operations of independent government branches, such as Parliament and the Judiciary.

“If he were to attempt to interfere with the provisions of the constitution, the same people accusing him would turn around and accuse him again.”

” So far, the President has demonstrated willingness and courage to push for reforms in legislation he is uncomfortable with, such as defamation of the President and abolishing the death penalty,” Hamasaka added.

Hamasaka also noted the historical nature of PF internal conflicts, tracing them back to the period following the late President Michael Sata’s demise.

“Whether they fight, reconcile, fight again, and then turn to the courts for arbitration, President Hichilema has no business with that. They should resolve their issues and leave the Republican President out of it,” remarked Hamasaka.

Hamasaka highlighted that President Hichilema is focused on addressing more pressing national issues, many of which were inherited from the previous administration.

By Catherine Pule

Kalemba,