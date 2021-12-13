State House has described allegations insinuating that President Hakainde Hichilema is coercing judges as false and contemptuous.

Presidential Spokesperson Anthony Bwalya has said that the allegations by PF Chairperson for Information Rapheal Nakachinda are a direct attack on the integrity and independence of the Judiciary.

Mr. Bwalya says the allegations that Judges are receiving instructions from a third hand, are aimed at distorting the direction of a matter actively before the Courts of law.

He emphasized that the new administration will continue to reaffirm the independence of the three arms of government, including the Judiciary while allowing for freedom of speech for all citizens.

Mr. Bwalya further said that such freedom must be exercised and enjoyed within the confines of what the law prescribes, while any potential transgression of the law under the guise of freedom of speech must be subjected to the due review of law enforcement

agencies to ensure that no infringement has been caused.

He has since urged all citizens to continue exercising their constitutional freedoms with caution and restrain.

Mr. Bwalya further said law enforcement agencies must not hesitate to hold accountable those who will abuse basic constitutional freedoms to peddle malicious and baseless attacks against other members of the public especially those who cannot publicly defen

themselves such as members of the judiciary.

This is contained in a statement by Mr. Bwalya released to ZNBC News in Lusaka today.

Earlier today, Mr. Nakachinda was quoted as accusing the Head of State of influencing Judges in adjudicating parliamentary petitions against the PF.





Meanwhile, the Lusaka High Court has adjourned the delivery of a ruling in a matter where nine Patriotic Front (PF) members of Parliament whose elections results have been nullified are seeking leave for Judicial Review over their dismissal from the National Assembly

The court is now expected to deliver the ruling on the matter on Wednesday.

The matter is before Lusaka High Court Judge in Charge, Gertrude Chawatama, and Judges Mwila Kombe and Suzen Wenjelani.

Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti on December 07, 2021, ruled that nine PF members whose elections results have been nullified must not attend the proceedings of the National Assembly until further notice.

Ms. Mutti referring to article 73 of the Constructional ruled that the victims did not file an application for the stay of execution of the High Court Judgment.

This followed a point of order by United Party for National Development (UPND) Solwezi East Member of Parliament Alex Katekwa.

However other lawyers also relying on article 73 sub-article four of the Constitution have disputed the ruling by Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti.