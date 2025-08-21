STATE HOUSE SAYS PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S CHOICE OF TRANSPORT NOT A MATTER OF PUBLIC CONCERN





By Chamuka Shalubala



State House Chief Communication Specialist Clayson Hamasaka says President Hakainde Hichilema is at liberty to use any mode of transport to attend to his official engagements.





Mr. Hamasaka has emphasized that the mode of transportation used by the Head of State should not be a matter of public concern, as what matters most is the purpose and outcome of the President’s engagements.





Reacting to public concerns about the President’s mode of transport during his recent engagements, Mr. Hamasaka has clarified that the presidential jet is currently not in use due to routine maintenance, leading to the continued use of Pro-Flight Airways by the Head of State.



He spoke to Phoenix News in an interview.



PHOENIX NEWS