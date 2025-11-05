STATE HOUSE SAYS PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S MORAL FIBRE INTACT DESPITE ATTENDING TANZANIAN INAUGURATION





By Nelson Zulu



State House Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka has defended President Hakainde Hichilema’s attendance at the inauguration of Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan, dismissing claims that the president’s moral fibre has been compromised.





Mr. Hamasaka says President Hichilema’s attendance at the inauguration does not compromise his moral fibre, despite violent incidents that marred the voting process in Tanzania.





In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Hamasaka says the visit was motivated by economic considerations and that scrutiny of the president’s actions is expected, given the country’s political environment.





He has urged the country to move on, noting that criticism is likely to continue especially among opposition leaders whose views are often driven by selfish motives.





Mr. Hamasaka also clarified that President Hichilema remains morally upright despite attending the controversial inauguration.





President Hichilema’s presence at Tanzania’s presidential inauguration has drawn mixed reactions, with some criticizing his decision to attend amidst reports of violence and loss of life during that country’s electoral period.



PHOENIX NEWS