STATE HOUSE SAYS PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S REDUCED FOREIGN TRIPS NOT BECAUSE OF MATTERS SURROUNDING REPATRIATION OF EDGAR LUNGU



By Chamuka Shalubala



State House Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka says President Hakainde Hichilema’s decision to cut down on foreign trips is driven by cost saving measures, not necessarily because of matters surrounding the repatriation of former President Edgar Lungu’s body.



Speaking to Phoenix News, Mr. Hamasaka explained that presidential trips place a significant burden on the national treasury, making it necessary to limit them.





He says there is no need to have so many trips such that they become draining on national resources.





And Mr. Hamasaka has clarified that President Hichilema did not physically attend the joint East African Community -EAC- and Southern African Development Community -SADC- summit held on Wednesday because it was a virtual meeting, with all heads of state participating online.



PHOENIX NEWS