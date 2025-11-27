STATE HOUSE SETS UP SPECIAL DESK FOR DRIVERS, SAYS PRESIDENT HICHILEMA





Lusaka… Thursday November 27, 2025 – President Hakainde Hichilema has announced that State House has established a special desk dedicated to addressing matters affecting drivers across the country.





He said drivers play a critical role in moving the economy, and government remains committed to ensuring they are supported.





According to the President, the newly created Drivers Desk will be coordinated by his advisory team, who will work closely with a technical committee comprising selected drivers.





He explained that this structure is intended to provide firsthand guidance and ensure alignment with the concerns and insights of drivers as key stakeholders in the transport and logistics sector.

President Hichilema stated that the initiative is in fulfillment of a commitment his administration made to drivers before assuming office.



He emphasized that the government aims to grow the economy in an inclusive and collaborative manner, urging continued cooperation among all sectors.





He reiterated his administration’s resolve to work with drivers and other groups whose contributions are essential to national development.