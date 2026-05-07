STATE HOUSE WARNS OPPOSITION AGAINST ATTACKING PRESIDENT HICHILEMA FOR POLITICAL GAIN



By Nelson Zulu



State House Chief Communication Specialist Clayson Hamasaka has cautioned the opposition against the belief that attacking President Hakainde Hichilema will enhance their popularity as the country heads towards the general elections.





Speaking in an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Hamasaka says some opposition figures appear to assume that criticizing the president and later claiming victimization when faced with arrest by state institutions will earn them public sympathy





Mr. Hamasaka has stressed that President Hichilema, as both head of state and a presidential candidate, has a duty to uphold law and order before, during and after elections.





He added that such an approach is misguided and urged politicians to respect the law while maintaining civility in their speech and conduct.





Mr. Hamasaka further advised opposition leaders to avoid inflammatory political rhetoric and instead focus on issue-based campaigns as the election period approaches.





His remarks come in the wake of the arrest of opposition Economic Freedom Fighters-Eff- leader Kasonde Mwenda for publication of deceptive information, after he allegedly claimed that a presidential motorcade had lost its way while heading to an event in Chinsali district over the weekend.



PHOENIX NEWS