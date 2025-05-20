STATE OBJECTS MUSHOTA’S BAIL APPLICATION



THE state has objected to incarcerated former Ministry of Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development Permanent Secretary Charles Mushota’s bail application pending appeal against his conviction for failure to adhere to procurement procedures.





Anti-Corruption Commission Senior Legal Officer Virginia Tembo has submitted that Mr. Mushota has not demonstrated any exceptional circumstances to be granted a bail pending appeal.





This is according to the Affidavit in Opposition to Mr. Mushota’s Bail Application, pending appeal filed in the Lusaka Magistrates Court.





However, Mr. Mushota has contended that he is entitled to bail pending appeal as the lower court erred in the interpretation of Section 41 subsection two of the Public Procurement Act of 2008 in arriving at his conviction for willful failure to follow procedure.





This was in the procurement of the Ministry of Infrastructure’s building valued at five million dollars between November 1,2016 and May 31,2017.





Lusaka Principal Resident Magistrate Silvia Munyinya has however set May 23, 2025 as the date for hearing Mr. Mushota’s bail application.



ZNBC