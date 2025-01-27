STATE ORDERS REVIEW OF KBN TV ANALYSIS PROGRAM – KBN TV

STATE ORDERS REVIEW OF KBN TV ANALYSIS PROGRAM



By KBN TV Staff Reporter



Last night’s KBN TV Analysis Program has unsettled state actors who have downloaded the feed and are currently combing through the footage to look for anything they can use to implicate the analysts.





This morning, the assignment continued to monitor KBN TV’s DayLight Breakfast Show with Station Manager Innocent Phiri-IP being the target.





State Intelligence sources have told KBN TV that the assignment is to look for something that links the TV station to those discussing the President’s health.



Further, sources say the system is unhappy with the manner in which the Analysis dismissed threats by the Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security, Jack Mwiimbu, who warned citizens to stop spreading falsehoods about the health of the Head of State.





The Analysis submitted that the issue didn’t warrant any threats, instead it was a pure communication failure by the Presidential handlers who should have issued a comprehensive statement to stop the rumours.



According to State House sources, the President is scheduled to travel to Tanzania today and later, he is expected in Japan with his last leg being Ethiopia.





On the program last night, the Analysis challenged the Police to tell the nation who broke into KBN TV studios because they know which political mercenaries were sent to carry out a nasty job meant to close down KBN TV on the pretext of a theft.



The program also reminded the UPND of its responsibility to the nation instead of squandering over 3 years fighting perceived political enemies and arresting them.





On the issue of the President being rumoured to be sick, many people have argued that it’s important for State House to dispel such rumours, a challenge that President Hichilema himself gave to State House when commenting about the rumoured sickness of the then Head of State Micheal Sata as captured on the this link https://www.facebook.com/share/v/18CvCd4omw/





Meanwhile, Police sources have confirmed that former Ambassador Emmanuel Mwamba is due for an arrest on his return for being one of those singled out to be in the forefront questioning the whereabouts of the Head of State.



Watch Full Analysis Program Here: https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1E7R36gWgh/