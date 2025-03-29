STATE RECOVERS PROPERTY NO. LUS/38478 IN IBEX HILL HOUSING A THREE STOREY LODGE VALUED AT ZMW9,069, 699.87 BELONGING TO CHARLES PHIRI





Lusaka, Friday 28th March? 2025



THE Economic and Financial Crimes Court Division of the High Court of Zambia has granted an order to forfeit a three (3) storey lodge valued at Nine Million, Sixty – Nine Thousand, Six Hundred and Ninety- Nine Kwacha, Eighty – Seven Ngwee (ZMW9,069, 699.87) belonging to Charles Phiri to the State in its Judgment delivered by Judges P.K. Yangailo, A. Malata-Ononuju and S.V. Siloka at Lusaka today 28th March, 2025.





This decision came after the Drug Enforcement Commission’s investigations which revealed that Charles Phiri’s financial records showed a serious discrepancy between his known income as a nurse and his expenditure. Charles Phiri in opposing the application for non-conviction based forfeiture of Property No. LUS/38478 in Ibex Hill Housing a Three Storey Lodge, stated that he had entered into a land use agreement with the former Head of State, Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, which agreement provided that the former Head of State offered to build the three storey lodge.





The Court after analysing the totality of the evidence before it, found that the land use agreement had no legal effect. The Court further stated that it could not be swayed by mere declarations and posturing as to Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s capacity, or indeed Mr. Phiri’s capacity to construct the said building without reliable and provable evidence demonstrating legitimate financial wherewithal.





These asset recoveries were made possible by the diligent efforts of the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) and subsequent prosecution by the National Prosecution Authority (NPA). These successes are true testament of the effectiveness of inter-agency collaboration by the DEC and the NPA in the fight against financial crimes.





These forfeitures not only mark a significant and unprecedented financial recovery for the State, but also underscore the commitment by the State in fighting financial and economic crimes.





As institutions of good governance, the DEC and NPA will continue to be proactive in combating financial crimes.



Issued by:

CHALI HAMBAYI

DEPUTY CHIEF STATE ADVOCATE

PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

National Prosecution Authority



ALLAN TAMBA

PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

Drug Enforcement Commission