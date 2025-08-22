

STATE SEIZES K950 MILLION IN CASH AND OVER K99 MILLION IN VEHICLES AND PROPERTIES





Director of Public Prosecutions Gilbert Phiri has disclosed that over K950 million in cash has been forfeited to the state from various members of the public.





In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Phiri revealed that 154 vehicles and trucks worth K57.17 million and 70 housing units valued at K42.32 million have been seized and forfeited.





He assured the public that all forfeited assets are fully accounted for, with all funds directed to Control 99 through the Secretary to the Treasury.





Some forfeited vehicles are redistributed to institutions like schools, hospitals, law enforcement agencies, and government ministries lacking transport, emphasizing transparency and documentation in the process.





While acknowledging public concerns over asset accountability, Mr. Phiri reiterated that relevant institutions are in place to ensure proper tracking and management of forfeited assets.



PHOENIX NEWS