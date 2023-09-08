STATE STILL NOT READY IN DR. M’MEMBE’S MATTER

…says they await consent from the DPP

Lusaka… Friday, September 8, 2023 ( Smart Eagles)

The matter in which Socialist Party President Dr Fred M’membe is charged for alleged communication of certain Information has failed to take off.

This is because the state is still waiting for consent from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Particulars of the offence are that Dr M’membe on 21st July, 2023 in Lusaka without authority from the authorised officer did communicate via his Facebook page information namely, the appointment of Mr Friday M. Nyambe as chairperson of the Committee, which information relates to the defence or security of the Republic of Zambia.

The case has since been allocated and “will come up for mention and possible plea awaiting consent on the 25th of September, 2023.”

Speaking shortly after his bond was extended, Dr M’membe said Government must put to trial the High Cost of Living as opposed to taking trivial matters to court.

He said it has become difficult for most people to feed their families because of the high prices of commodities such as mealie meal.

“The high cost of living, we have a statement from CCZ calling on government to deal with the matter of the cost of living, High mealie meal prices, prices of kapenta and other commodities. It is difficult for the people to feed their families. The stress is high, good leaders feel the pain. This is the matter that should be on trial and not wasting time on trivial issues. The issues they are taking to court are trivial issues. I am not the only one calling for that, even our religious leaders are calling for Government to address the cost of living,” he said.

Dr M’membe has condemned President Hakainde Hichilema’s usage of strong words when addressing the public.

“It is dangerous for a person heading the country to issue such statements as mingalato and holding people’s throats…. how can a president talk about holding people on their throats, that is not a recipe for good leadership, it is not a recipe for governing the country well. It is not a recipe for peace in the country,” he said.

With regards to the cancellation of the fertilizer tender, Dr M’membe has warned that the problems in the Agriculture sector are likely to be repeated next year if the Government is playing with the delivery of inputs.

“Already with high prices of mealie meal, if they are playing with the inputs in the agriculture sector, the problem will be carried off to next year. Today, we have high fuel prices, these are the matters they are supposed to concentrate on and not me.”