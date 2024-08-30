State to pay K10.2 million to 17 UPND supporters for malicious prosecution
THE State has committed to pay 17 UPND supporters K10,200,000 as recompense for their unlawful detention and malicious prosecution in 2015.
Manyando Manyando and 16 others sued the State and cited Attorney General as the respondent in the matter demanding K12,750,000 as damages for their unlawful prosecution.
They demanded K490,161.00, for loss of business and K550,000.00 for legal fees.
They also wanted general damages for physical assault occasioned by the police.
Manyando and 16 others were arrested by the police on December 15, 2015, at the Lusaka Magistrates Court when they went to offer solidarity to then PF expelled Chongwe Member of Parliament, Sylvia Masebo.
They stated in their statement of claim that, after hearing, on their way back home whilst trekking on independence Avenue, they saw four Toyota Land Cruisers occupied by police officers who began to fire teargas canisters.
Manyando and others said they couldn’t flee from the police, as they were affected by the tear smoke and were subsequently bundled on a van by the police, and taken to Woodlands police station.
They said they were brutalized by the police, while the females were disrobed.
Manyando and others said they were detained at Kabwata Police station, where they were incarcerated from Separate 15 to September 18, 2015.
They said they were tried for unauthorised procession in 2015, but were later acquitted in December 2016.
According to a consent judgment entered between the parties and endorsed by High Court Judge Ruth Chibbabuka it has been agreed that the State shall pay K600,000 to each of the plaintiffa as damages for the claim of false imprisonment.
“All the other claims are hereby dropped and the payment shall be full and final payment. That the defendant (State) shall pay the sum of K800,000 as costs to the plaintiff’s advocates,”read the consent judgment.
“The court proceedings against the defendant be and are hereby discontinued.”
By Mwaka Ndawa
Kalemba August 29, 2024.
Is the conman trying to make every single Tonga person a millionaire?
A poor country like ours can not afford to be dishing out money like this, then the next day we go begging.
How much, after 2026, is the state going to compensate all these people the conman is arresting now on flimsy charges? Remember the conman has already arrested more people than ECL did during his entire presidency. Is that normal?
Vote wisely in 2026.
1. First of all, how does your tribalist ass know that they are all Tongas? For starters, the lead plaintiff is Lozi.
2. Second, there are millions of tongas in Zambia. How is awarding 10 of them equal to making every tonga rich? I know you’re just a troll PF supporter, but TRY TO THINK!
3. Thirdly, let’s say the state has spent, in total, K50million in compensation. That is less than $2million. That is less than the CDF for 2 constituencies. This narrative of ‘looting’ coffers is, at best, exaggerated.
4. Compare $2million given for dozens of people and how Faith Musonda alone had $2.5million in cash. Malanji is being tried for over $10million. Milingo walked away with over $26million. If you add up all the monies these guys got individually, we’re talking about hundreds of millions of dollar, literally billions of kwacha!
5. And lastly, these amounts are not illegally obtained. This government prefers settling out of court rather than going for trial. Even PF and other people have been given forfeiture deals and out-of-court settlements. Maybe you don’t like their strategy. Maybe you think they’re being unjustly favorable towards UPND members. That’s fair. But this is NOT illegal, immoral, or stealing/looting of public resources.
Over K20 million of my tax paid money has so far been shared using the compromised judiciary.