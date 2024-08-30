State to pay K10.2 million to 17 UPND supporters for malicious prosecution

THE State has committed to pay 17 UPND supporters K10,200,000 as recompense for their unlawful detention and malicious prosecution in 2015.

Manyando Manyando and 16 others sued the State and cited Attorney General as the respondent in the matter demanding K12,750,000 as damages for their unlawful prosecution.

They demanded K490,161.00, for loss of business and K550,000.00 for legal fees.

They also wanted general damages for physical assault occasioned by the police.

Manyando and 16 others were arrested by the police on December 15, 2015, at the Lusaka Magistrates Court when they went to offer solidarity to then PF expelled Chongwe Member of Parliament, Sylvia Masebo.

They stated in their statement of claim that, after hearing, on their way back home whilst trekking on independence Avenue, they saw four Toyota Land Cruisers occupied by police officers who began to fire teargas canisters.

Manyando and others said they couldn’t flee from the police, as they were affected by the tear smoke and were subsequently bundled on a van by the police, and taken to Woodlands police station.

They said they were brutalized by the police, while the females were disrobed.

Manyando and others said they were detained at Kabwata Police station, where they were incarcerated from Separate 15 to September 18, 2015.

They said they were tried for unauthorised procession in 2015, but were later acquitted in December 2016.

According to a consent judgment entered between the parties and endorsed by High Court Judge Ruth Chibbabuka it has been agreed that the State shall pay K600,000 to each of the plaintiffa as damages for the claim of false imprisonment.

“All the other claims are hereby dropped and the payment shall be full and final payment. That the defendant (State) shall pay the sum of K800,000 as costs to the plaintiff’s advocates,”read the consent judgment.

“The court proceedings against the defendant be and are hereby discontinued.”

By Mwaka Ndawa

Kalemba August 29, 2024.