STATE VISIT TO ZAMBIA BY HIS EXCELLENCY MR. JOHN DRAMANI MAHAMA, PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF GHANA.l

Learn from Ghana on Gold and incorporating Small-scale Miners



Ghana’s new gold regulations, centered on the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) Act 1140 and enhanced monitoring, resulted in a record-setting year for earnings in 2025.





By October 2025, small-scale exports alone hit $8 billion, with total gold export revenues exceeding $10–$11 billion, driven by formalized trading, reduced smuggling, and high global prices.





As President Mahama visits Zambia, do not be shy or use the tendency to begin to give empty lectures, please learn from Ghana.





STATE VISIT TO ZAMBIA BY HIS EXCELLENCY MR. JOHN DRAMANI MAHAMA, PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF GHANA



Ghana HighCommission Zambia