STATEHOUSE CAUTIONS OPPOSITION OVER CALLS FOR UNCONTROLLED MINING



STATE House has raised concern over statements by some opposition leaders that appear to promote uncontrolled mining practices, warning that such calls pose a serious threat to Zambia’s peace, stability and national security.





Chief Communication Specialist Clayson Hamasaka said leaders promoting uncontrolled mining should clearly explain to Zambians whether illegal mining serves their own interests and whether they are prepared to risk the lawlessness, violence and environmental destruction that have ravaged other countries





In a statement, Mr Hamasaka said President Hakainde Hichilema’s commitment is clear: Zambia’s natural resources must be a blessing for both the present generation and those to come, managed openly, extracted responsibly and shared fairly.





He said President Hichilema has both a moral and constitutional duty to uphold law and order across the country, including within key economic sectors.





Mr Hamasaka said the ongoing clampdown on illegal mining is a decisive measure aimed at ensuring that Zambia’s mineral wealth benefits all citizens, rather than a few individuals.





“This initiative also provides vital protection against negative patterns seen in other regions, where criminal syndicates seize control of mining sites, terrorise communities and create persistent instability,” he said.





He added that illegal mining is far from harmless, as it fuels organised crime, undermines national security, destroys the environment and deprives citizens of their rightful share of Zambia’s resources.





Mr Hamasaka said Government recognises the important role played by artisanal and small-scale miners in the economy, stressing that the clampdown is not directed at those who wish to mine legally and responsibly.





“To advance this goal, the President has authorised expert teams to study international best practices, with particular focus on how some Middle Eastern countries, such as the United Arab Emirates, have successfully managed and regulated their natural assets,” he said.





Mr Hamasaka noted that in countries where resources such as oil have been responsibly managed, nations have achieved sustainable economic growth, improved infrastructure and enhanced quality of life for their citizens.





He further said Government, through the Ministry of Mines, has already begun establishing a mechanism to legalise the trade in gold and other minerals in a way that benefits both the country and its people.



Mwebantu