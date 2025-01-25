STATEMENT BY GENDER DIVISION OF CABINET OFFICE ON THE DEATH, AND SUBSEQUENT DISCOVERY OF THE SKELETON, OF GEORGE KALABA.



The Gender Division of Cabinet Office is deeply disturbed by the recent horrific discovery of a human skeleton in a home in Lusaka’s Garden Compound and is calling for justice for the victim, identified as George Kalaba.





The Division wishes to strongly condemn the reprehensible act, which is not only a violation of human dignity but also goes against the fundamental values of morality, integrity and respect that we uphold as a nation.





Zambia, as a Christian nation, holds sacred the proper treatment of the deceased, in accordance with our cultural and religious beliefs. Our society expects that the dead be accorded a dignified burial, and any deviation from this practice is unacceptable.





The Division wishes to stress that such actions should never be tolerated, condoned or excused under any circumstances.



The Division would like to urge the investigative wings to conduct a thorough investigation into this tragic event and ensure that all individuals involved in this heinous crime are held accountable.





We call on the authorities to treat this case with the utmost urgency, care and sensitivity, especially as Sylvia Kalaba, George’s wife, and their four children are currently in police custody, assisting with the investigation.





Furthermore, the Gender Division strongly cautions those who practice spiritualism to refrain from misleading vulnerable individuals into engaging in harmful practices that perpetuate violence and fear. Such actions not only endanger lives but also contribute to a culture of harm and distrust within our society. As a nation, we must work collectively to condemn these acts and create a safer and more just environment for all.





The Gender Division stands in solidarity with the friends and family of the late George Kalaba, residents of Garden Compound and all Zambian citizens. We demand justice for George Kalaba and his bereaved family. We urge everyone to uphold the law and maintain our Christian and cultural principles to safeguard our national values.



KENNEDY KALUNGA

ACTING PERMANENT SECRETARY

GENDER DIVISION – CABINET OFFICE