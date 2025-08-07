STATEMENT BY KBF ON THE PUBLIC HEALTH ALERT ISSUED BY THE U.S. EMBASSY REGARDING THE SINO METALS MINE TAILINGS DAM SPILL IN KITWE

STATEMENT BY KELVIN FUBE BWALYA (KBF)

ON THE PUBLIC HEALTH ALERT ISSUED BY THE U.S. EMBASSY REGARDING THE SINO METALS MINE TAILINGS DAM SPILL IN KITWE





Lusaka, Zambia

6th August 2025



I have received with deep concern the public health alert issued by the United States Embassy in Zambia, warning its citizens of serious environmental and health risks in Kitwe, Chambishi, and surrounding areas due to the dangerous tailings dam spill at the Sino Metals Leach Mine.





The U.S. government has already withdrawn its personnel from the affected areas, citing alarming levels of carcinogenic and hazardous substances — including arsenic, cyanide, uranium, and other heavy metals — contaminating the water, soil, and even the air. This is not just a foreign alert — it is a direct indictment on our country’s environmental regulation and crisis response.





Where is the Zambian Government?



The silence from the UPND administration is deafening. Our people in the Copperbelt are drinking, cooking, and farming with water that may be contaminated — yet their own government has issued no alert, no protection, and no emergency plan.





Where is ZEMA?

Where is the Ministry of Mines?

Where is the Ministry of Health?

Where is the President?





Zambians deserve leadership that doesn’t wait for foreign embassies to speak before it acts.



Our Position and Proposal



This level of environmental abuse cannot go unpunished. Zambia Must Prosper (ZMP) demands the following immediate actions and long-term structural reforms:





1. Immediate Public Health and Environmental Response



Declare a State of Environmental Emergency in Kitwe, Chambishi, and all affected downstream areas.



Distribute safe drinking water and emergency food supplies to affected communities.



Deploy mobile health units to screen and treat people exposed to heavy metal poisoning.





2. Independent Investigation & Accountability



Establish an Independent Public Inquiry — involving ZEMA, international experts, medical professionals, and civil society — to determine:



The cause of the dam failure.



The extent of contamination.





The level of negligence or criminal liability.



Suspend the operating license of Sino Metals Leach Mine until:



Full environmental and safety compliance is independently verified.



Victim compensation and site clean-up plans are completed.



3. Justice for the People



Institute legal proceedings against those found liable — both corporate and government officials — under Zambia’s Environmental Management Act and Penal Code.



Demand that Sino Metals funds the full clean-up, including restoration of contaminated land and rivers, as well as medical costs for those affected.





4. Reform the Mining Sector



Review and strengthen environmental compliance laws and enforcement.



Require mandatory insurance or remediation bonds from all mining companies to cover future disasters.



Ban mining activities within close proximity to public water sources and residential zones.





Leadership Must Protect, Not Neglect



We cannot continue to sacrifice our people and our environment in the name of foreign investment. Zambia is not a dumping ground, and the health of our citizens is not negotiable.





Zambia Must Prosper stands with the people of Kitwe, Chambishi, and the entire Copperbelt in demanding transparency, accountability, and justice. We also stand ready to work with all stakeholders to ensure no such disaster ever happens again.





Leadership is about responsibility. The time to act is now.





Signed,

Kelvin Fube Bwalya (KBF)

President – Zambia Must Prosper (ZMP)