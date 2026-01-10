STATEMENT BY LUBINDA’S TONSE ALLIANCE

STATEMENT BY THE TONSE ALLIANCE



10th January 2026



The Tonse Alliance today convened a meeting of the Council of Leaders (CoL) and resolved as follows:





1. *Authority of Alliance Leadership*

It must be clearly and firmly restated that President Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s final political act within the Tonse Alliance was to pronounce that the Acting President of the Patriotic Front would also act as Chairperson of the Alliance. That decision remains valid and binding. Consequently, any individual purporting to assume or exercise the position of Alliance Chairperson outside this pronouncement is acting fraudulently and must be ignored with the contempt such conduct deserves.



2. *UPND Interference and Disruption*

The UPND has deliberately and persistently chosen to sponsor confusion, discord, and interference in democratic processes and in efforts to foster unity within the Patriotic Front and the Tonse Alliance. These actions are calculated and malicious. However, Tonse shall not be distracted by such machinations. Our focus remains unwavering, strengthening internal unity, defending democratic principles, and advancing the collective interests of our members and the Zambian people.





3. *Breakaway Elements*

The Council of Leaders takes note of individuals and groups that have broken away from the Alliance. This matter shall be addressed conclusively after the Chawama and Kasama by-elections.





4. *Opposition Unity*

The Patriotic Front under President Given Lubinda as the anchor party of the Alliance, remains resolute and determined to build a united opposition in Zambia. This is the clear demand of the Zambian people, and Tonse shall not be distracted from this national duty.





5. *Chawama and Kasama By-Elections*

The Tonse Alliance calls upon all partner parties and members, from now until the 15th and 28th of January 2026 when the Chawama and Kasama by-elections will be held respectively, to direct all energy, resources, and mobilisation efforts towards securing victory for our two Tonse candidates.



Those masquerading as leaders while deliberately sowing confusion within the Patriotic Front and the Tonse Alliance must be rejected outright. Their conduct is reckless, self-serving, and inimical to the unity required to liberate the Zambian people from the draconian and oppressive reign of the UPND. History will judge them harshly for betraying the people’s hope and undermining a collective struggle for national redemption.





6. *Vote Buying and Abuse of State Resources*

In light of the UPND’s blatant abuse of public resources through the distribution of mealie meal and other foodstuffs, the Tonse Alliance calls upon the electorates of Chawama and Kasama to revive the proven 2011 “Don’t Kubeba” strategy.





*7. Next Council of Leaders Meeting*

Consistent with principled and predictable leadership, the Tonse Alliance reaffirms the resolution of the Council of Leaders meeting held on 18th December 2025, that the next Council of Leaders meeting shall be held on 20th January 2026. However, in view of the by-election in Kasama, the next COL meeting is rescheduled to the 31st of January 2026. This meeting shall continue the agreed process of reviewing the Tonse Constitution. Any attempt to convene this meeting earlier constitutes an act of dishonesty and political treachery.





*8. FRA Payments and Food Security*

The Tonse Alliance expresses grave concern over the glaring contradictions within the UPND government regarding delayed FRA payments to peasant farmers. While the Minister of Finance blames commercial banks, the Minister of Information attributes the delays to electricity importation.

Notwithstanding good rainfall, these failures threaten reduced crop yields in 2026 and amount to government-induced starvation of the Zambian people.





*9. Harassment of Archbishop Alick Banda*

The Tonse Alliance strongly condemns the continued harassment and intimidation of Archbishop Alick Banda by the weaponised Zambia Police and UPND political operatives. Such actions will not deter the Alliance. Whenever Archbishop Banda is summoned by state agents, the Tonse Alliance shall mobilise and escort him in solidarity. Intimidation of the clergy and abuse of state power will not silence the people.





10. Suppression of Opposition and Final Warning

The UPND and President Hakainde Hichilema entered their final year in government on 12th August 2025. From inception of the UPND rule, the main opposition has been denied the right to hold rallies. With only seven months remaining before the next general elections, the Tonse Alliance hereby puts the regime on notice: any further attempts to suppress mobilisation and democratic engagement shall be met with equal and proportionate response.

Enough is enough.





11. The Tonse Alliance Council of Leaders passes its sincere condolences to its member and Tonse Spokesperson Ephraim Shakafuswa on the passing of his dear mother. May her soul rest in eternal peace.



Issued by:

Wright Msoma



Acting Spokesperson

Tonse Alliance