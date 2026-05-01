STATEMENT BY NAREP PRESIDENT EZRA NGULUBE ON REMARKS BY OUTGOING U.S. AMBASSADOR MICHAEL GONZALES





LUSAKA – May 1, 2026



The opposition National Restoration Party (NAREP) has taken note of the farewell remarks made by outgoing United States Ambassador to Zambia, His Excellency Michael Gonzales. While we respect the diplomatic service of Ambassador Gonzales and acknowledge the long-standing partnership between Zambia and the United States, we must categorically reject several mischaracterizations and one-sided accusations leveled against our nation and its successive governments.





Let me be clear: NAREP does not condone corruption. We have always stood for transparency, accountability, and the prudent use of public resources. However, Ambassador Gonzales’ speech while containing some valid concerns was laced with sweeping generalizations, factual exaggerations, and an unacceptable tone of paternalism that disrespects Zambia’s sovereignty.





First, on the alleged $4 billion in illicit financial flows: The Ambassador provided no verifiable, country-specific evidence for this figure. While illicit financial flows are a global challenge affecting developing nations, singling out Zambia with such an unsubstantiated claim without acknowledging the role of Western financial systems, tax havens, and multinational corporations in facilitating these outflows is disingenuous. NAREP demands that if the U.S. has specific evidence, it should be handed over to Zambian law enforcement immediately not used as a political talking point at a farewell reception.





Second, on the collapse of the health system during the U.S. funding pause: The temporary disruption exposed not only Zambia’s over-reliance on foreign aid but also the danger of unilateral decisions by donor nations. The U.S. paused funding based on its own internal political processes, not due to any new finding of Zambian malfeasance. Zambia’s health system challenges predate this administration and are rooted in decades of underinvestment partly because donor conditionalities have discouraged domestic resource mobilization. NAREP has long argued that aid dependency is a structural trap, not a moral failing of Zambian officials alone.





Third, on the absence of arrests over stolen medicines: If the U.S. has intelligence on specific individuals who diverted donor medicines, they have a moral and legal obligation to share that intelligence with the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC). Publicly shaming Zambia without supporting prosecutions helps no one except those who wish to paint an entire country as irredeemably corrupt. NAREP calls on the government to invite the U.S. to present any dossiers for immediate action.





Fourth, on unanswered calls and cancelled meetings: This is a matter of executive conduct. NAREP agrees that the current administration has been dismissive and uncoordinated in its diplomatic engagement. But Ambassador Gonzales should not conflate the incompetence of one government with the character of the Zambian people. We have had, and will have again, leaders who respect international partnerships while defending national dignity.





Where we agree with Ambassador Gonzales: Zambia must increase domestic health financing, end the culture of impunity, and take ownership of our public systems. NAREP has consistently proposed a National Sovereignty Fund, mandatory asset declaration for all public officials, and competitive tendering with citizen oversight. We also agree that “Zambia does not need more money” in the form of unaccountable aid it needs accountable leadership and strong institutions.





Our message to the outgoing Ambassador: Criticism without partnership is just noise. The U.S. has been a valuable partner, but no nation has the right to demand reforms under the threat of withdrawing life saving medicines for HIV patients. That is not diplomacy; that is coercion. Zambia will fight corruption, not because Washington demands it, but because it is the right thing to do for our own children.





We thank Ambassador Gonzales for his service, but we remind him and his successors. Zambia is a sovereign republic. We welcome accountability, but we reject humiliation. NAREP stands ready to work with any nation on an equal footing respectfully, transparently, and without threats.



Issued by:

Ezra Ngulube

President, National Restoration Party (NAREP)

May 1, 2026