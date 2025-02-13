STATEMENT BY NOCZ PRESIDENT ON THE DECISION BY MR. ELIAS MPONDELA TO NOT SEEK RE-ELECTION



On behalf of the National Olympic Committee of Zambia (NOCZ), I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Mr. Elias Mpondela, President of Zambia Athletics, as he announces his decision not to seek re-election at the upcoming Zambia Athletics elections later this year.



After 26 years of exceptional leadership, Mr. Mpondela leaves behind an indelible legacy that has transformed the landscape of athletics in Zambia.



Mr. Mpondela’s tenure at the helm of Zambia Athletics has been nothing short of remarkable. Under his visionary leadership, the sport has achieved unprecedented milestones, both on and off the track. Among the many highlights of his stewardship are the historic achievements of our athletes on the global stage.



These include:

• The first-ever Youth Olympic Games medal won by Sydney Siame in Nanjing 2014, a gold medal that marked a turning point for Zambian athletics.

• The outstanding performances at the Buenos Aires 2018 Summer Youth Olympic Games, where sprinter Kennedy Luchembe clinched silver in the 400m final and Niddy Mingilishi secured bronze.

• The crowning moment of Muzala Samukonga’s gold medal at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, followed by his bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, which brought immense pride to the nation.



Additionally, under his leadership, the association garnered numerous accolades on the regional and continental levels, with both men and women excelling in various competitions. These achievements have not only raised the profile of Zambian athletics but have also inspired a new generation of athletes to aim for excellence.



Beyond the medals, Mr. Mpondela’s innovative approach to fund mobilization has been a game-changer for athletics in Zambia. His initiatives have not only sustained the sport but also created a foundation for future growth and development.



His ability to leverage his vast experience in both the sporting and corporate sectors has been instrumental in driving these successes.



As Mr. Mpondela steps aside to allow others to carry forward his vision, we commend his decision to leave the stage while the applause is still loud.



This is true evidence of his selflessness and commitment to the growth of athletics in Zambia. His departure marks the end of an era, but his legacy will continue to inspire generations of athletes and administrators.



On this note, NOCZ would like to extend an invitation to Mr. Mpondela to collaborate with us on various initiatives as a resource person.



His wealth of experience, both in sports administration and the corporate world, will be invaluable as we continue to drive the Olympic and Commonwealth Sport movements in Zambia.



We thank Mr. Mpondela for his dedication, passion, and service to athletics in Zambia. His contributions have not only elevated the sport but have also brought pride and joy to our nation.



We wish him the very best in his future endeavours and look forward to working with him in his new capacity.



I Thank You,

Alfred FOLOKO

President

National Olympic Committee of Zambia