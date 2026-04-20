STATEMENT BY PRESIDENT HARRY KALABA CONDEMNING UPND CADRE BRUT•ALITY AGAINST JOURNALIST ALFONSO KASONGO

Lusaka; 20th April, 2026 – We have seen the report by the Zambia Free Press Initiative and watched the disturbing video of Power News Network journalist Alfonso Kasongo being assa•ulted by UPND cadres in Linda Compound, Lusaka. We are disgusted. And we are angry.

This Is Bar•barism, Not Politics

Mr. Kasongo was unarmed. He identified himself as a journalist. He pleaded not to be har•med. Yet UPND cadres continued to be•at him, using taser gu•ns on a defenceless citizen. This is tor•ture. This is crim•inal. This is the UPND’s democracy in action.

We Condemn the UPND in the Strongest Terms; I hold the UPND and its leadership responsible for this brut•ality. When your cadres repeatedly att•ack journalists in Lusaka today and Mpongwe last week, and you remain silent, your silence is approval.

Our Police Service Is Being Frustrated by UPND Interference; We have deep respect for the men and women of the Zambia Police Service. Many officers want to do their job but are working under extremely difficult conditions created by UPND political interference.

As FPI noted, journalists were hara•ssed in Mpongwe in the presence of officers. We do not blame the officers. We blame the political environment that ties their hands. The UPND must stop using the police as shields for their cadres and allow the law to operate. Our police must be set free to protect all Zambians.

This Is a W•ar on Truth Before an Election;These atta•cks are not random. They are systematic. They are happening as we head to 2026 elections because the UPND wants to blind the nation. You cannot beat journalists in April and expect credible elections in August. An att•ack on Alfonso Kasongo is an att•ack on every Zambian’s right to know.

Under Citizens First, This Ends on Day One; We give this guarantee to every journalist in Zambia: Under a Citizens First government, there will be zero tolerance for vio•lence against the media.

Any cadre who att•acks a journalist will be arrested within 24 hours. No political interference.

The Zambia Police Service will be fully depoliticized and supported to enforce the law without fear or favour.

We will designate ass•ault on a journalist as an aggravated offence with mandatory custodial sentences.

To President Hichilema: Free the Police to Do Their Job; Mr. President, you cannot condemn vio•lence in speeches while your party interferes with policing in the compounds. The power to stop this is in your hands. Direct your party to stop obstructing police work. Give clear instructions that perpetrators of this ass•ault must be arrested. If you fail, you are protecting bru•tality.

To Alfonso Kasongo and All Journalists; Mr. Kasongo, We salute your courage. To all media practitioners: Citizens First stands with you. We will not let Zambia become a country where telling the truth is a dea•th sentence. Your camera is your wea•pon against tyranny. Do not drop it. We will defend your right to hold it.

This country is bigger than any party. The Constitution is bigger than any cadre. And press freedom is bigger than UPND’s fear of scrutiny.

Harry Kalaba

President

Citizens First