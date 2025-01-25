Statement Condemning President Hakainde Hichilema for Undermining UN Efforts to Investigate Freedom of Speech Abuses- Pumulo Situmbeko

Statement Condemning President Hakainde Hichilema for Undermining UN Efforts to Investigate Freedom of Speech Abuses





The New Era Democratic Party (NED) strongly condemns President Hakainde Hichilema’s recent statements, which undermine the ongoing efforts of the United Nations (UN) to investigate violations of freedom of speech and other human rights abuses in Zambia. The President’s remarks, suggesting that concerns over human rights abuses are a “misunderstanding,” are not only misleading but also an attempt to downplay the growing suppression of free expression under his administration.





While the fight against corruption is crucial and should be supported, it cannot and should not come at the expense of fundamental human rights. President Hichilema’s insistence that the UN is misinterpreting the situation is a blatant effort to deflect attention from the real issues facing Zambians today—the weaponization of state institutions, harassment of opposition voices, and the erosion of civil liberties.





Contrary to the President’s claims, Zambia is witnessing an alarming increase in the abuse of law enforcement agencies, with police being used as a political tool to silence dissent. Citizens, opposition figures, and civil society activists have been arrested, intimidated, and denied their right to express themselves freely, which directly contradicts the democratic principles the President claims to uphold.



Furthermore, the President’s assertion that his administration has improved freedom of movement and speech is far from reality. Many Zambians today live in fear of persecution for merely criticizing government policies, and social media has become a battleground where government-aligned actors intimidate and harass those with dissenting views. If freedom of expression were truly respected, there would be no need for the UN to intervene and assess the state of human rights in Zambia.





In addition, we urge President Hichilema to declare his assets publicly. You cannot prosecute others for corruption when you have not subjected your own assets to fair and transparent scrutiny by all Zambians and stakeholders in politics. Transparency and accountability must begin at the highest office to build public trust and demonstrate genuine commitment to the fight against corruption. Without this disclosure, the fight against corruption lacks credibility and raises questions about the President’s true intentions.





NED calls on the government to cooperate fully with the UN’s investigative efforts and to acknowledge the legitimate concerns raised by Zambians and the international community. The fight against corruption should not be used as a smokescreen to justify political oppression and human rights violations. We urge the President to prioritize democratic values and uphold the rights of all citizens.





We urge President Hichilema to stop dismissing human rights concerns as mere misunderstandings and take concrete action to restore the democratic space that enabled his government to come into power.



Issued by:

Pumulo Situmbeko

Founder and Leader, New Era Democratic Party (NED)

Certified Human Rights Activist (USIDHR-NFZ | GHRA)