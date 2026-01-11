STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO THE ELECTORAL COMMISSION OF ZAMBIA- KBF

STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO THE ELECTORAL COMMISSION OF ZAMBIA



THE recent correspondence from the Electoral Commission of Zambia must be read not merely as an administrative communication, but as a political signal within a rapidly shifting democratic terrain. It is now abundantly clear that the United Party for National Development (UPND) has begun to feel the growing political impact of Zambia Must Prosper (ZMP), particularly in Chawama and other strategic constituencies where the voice of the people has refused to be muted.





This moment calls for sober reflection, strategic recalibration, and unshakable unity. ZMP will not allow itself to be politically neutralised through administrative maneuvers that appear selectively applied and conveniently timed. The authority’s actions increasingly suggest an intention to fracture ZMP from the Tonse Alliance, an alliance founded on collective struggle, shared sacrifice, and a common vision for Zambia’s democratic future.





What is most disturbing, and deeply concerning, is the timing of this memorandum. Why now? Why after the Tonse Alliance had already taken decisive steps to distance itself from the Lubinda-led Patriotic Front (PF), including the banning of PF regalia in recognition of ongoing court processes? The selective urgency raises legitimate questions about consistency, fairness, and institutional neutrality.





What is even more disturbing is the glaring double standard currently on display. UPND alliance partners are freely and peacefully campaigning using their respective political party regalia without interference. Why, then, has it suddenly become an issue simply because Zambia Must Prosper foot soldiers have joined the Tonse Alliance campaign team? Is this heightened sensitivity driven by fear—fear of the growing appeal of prosperity politics, fear of mobilisation, or fear of the unmistakable colour yellow? If political pluralism is to mean anything, it must apply equally to all players, not only to those aligned with the ruling establishment.





Let it be stated without ambiguity: Zambia Must Prosper remains firmly anchored in the Tonse Alliance.

Our members, affectionately known as the Yellow Bees, will continue peacefully, lawfully, and resolutely to offer political support and campaign for our FDD candidate under the Tonse Alliance umbrella. No administrative letter will extinguish the democratic will of a united people.





This is not the time for despair or internal division. It is the time to close ranks, to remain calm, focused, and united. The spirit of togetherness that has sustained the Tonse Alliance through adversity must not be lost. Political pressure is often the loudest acknowledgment of relevance and ZMP is relevant.





To the UPND and all doubters, let this be known: 2026 is not rhetoric; it is resolve. We mean business. Zambia’s democracy will not be preserved through intimidation or selective enforcement, but through fair competition, constitutionalism, and respect for pluralism.





We urge our members and supporters to remain disciplined, peaceful, and unwavering. History has shown that movements rooted in truth and unity cannot be administratively erased.





ZMP stands.

Tonse stands.

And together, we will Prosper



Issued by:

KELVIN FUBE BWALYA

PRESIDENT

ZAMBIA MUST PROSPER

VICE CHAIRMAN

TONSE ALLIANCE