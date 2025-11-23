STATEMENT IN SUPPORT OF AMBASSADOR EMMANUEL MWAMBA ON THE POSTPONEMENT OF THE PF CONVENTION- Isaac Mulezuma Njobvu

STATEMENT IN SUPPORT OF AMBASSADOR EMMANUEL MWAMBA ON THE POSTPONEMENT OF THE PF CONVENTION





23.11.2025

We fully support the position taken by Ambassador Emmanuel Mwamba regarding the postponement of the Patriotic Front (PF) convention. His call is grounded in reason, responsibility, and a clear commitment to safeguarding the integrity, unity, and future of our party.





At this critical moment, it is essential that the PF places order above haste and unity above expediency. Ambassador Mwamba has rightly emphasised that a convention held under unresolved legal, structural, or procedural uncertainties risks deepening divisions rather than strengthening the party. His guidance reflects mature leadership and a genuine desire to see the PF emerge stronger, more organised, and better prepared to serve the Zambian people.





Postponement is not a sign of weakness, rather it is a strategic decision aimed at ensuring that all processes are transparent, inclusive, and consistent with the party constitution. Ambassador Mwamba’s counsel allows for adequate time to address outstanding issues, mobilise members effectively, and guarantee that every stakeholder participates meaningfully in shaping the PF’s future.





We therefore commend his principled stance and call on all members to rally behind this reasoned position. Unity, discipline, and proper organisation must remain our collective priority. With calm reflection and structured preparation, the PF will be better positioned to hold a credible, democratic, and unifying convention that reflects the will of its membership.





We stand firmly with Ambassador Emmanuel Mwamba and support the call for a responsible, well-planned, and legally sound convention.



I remain,



Isaac Mulezuma Njobvu

PF Diaspora Coordinator Chairperson