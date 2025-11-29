STATEMENT ON THE ALLEGED ILLEGAL SHARING OF FISP FARMING INPUTS.



The Government has noted with serious concern a video circulating on social media from Katete District in Eastern Province, depicting farmers illegally sharing Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP) seed and issuing misleading statements against the Republican President, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, and His Government.





Investigations have revealed that the women featured in the video were mobilized by a named Chairperson of Mpilila Cooperative, who is also linked to a named opposition political party. This individual recorded and circulated the video in an attempt to politicize a well-intended Government Programme. Such actions undermine the tremendous progress made by Government in curbing these unacceptable practices.





It has further been established that seven (7) of the individuals appearing in the video are bona fide FISP beneficiaries who were persuaded to share farming inputs in direct violation of Programme Guidelines. Both the implicated farmers and the cooperative will face disciplinary action in accordance with FISP Regulations. Government reiterates that the sharing or redistribution of farming inputs is ILLEGAL and will result in removal of non-compliant farmers and cooperatives from the Programme.





The nation is reminded that the FISP has fully transitioned to a 100 % e-voucher system. Under this system, farmers in their individual capacities receive their unique redemption codes on their registered mobile phone numbers for accessing inputs from accredited agro-dealers.





Farmers are bonded individually, and therefore any sharing of inputs constitutes a breach of the bonding requirements. Consequently, farmers are strictly prohibited from sharing their redemption codes or distributing inputs to any other person under any circumstance.





Farmers who are not beneficiaries under FISP are encouraged to access other Government support initiatives, including the Sustainable Agriculture Financing Facility (SAFF), the Citizens Economic Empowerment Commission (CEEC), Food Security Pack (FSP) Programme and the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), among others.





The Ministry assures the nation that it remains committed to supporting all farmers, enhancing agricultural productivity, and safeguarding national food security.