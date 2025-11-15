STATEMENT ON THE ATTACK ON THE PATRIOTIC FRONT SECRETARIAT BY UPND CADRES – Celestin  Mukandila

STATEMENT ON THE ATTACK ON THE PATRIOTIC FRONT SECRETARIAT BY UPND CADRES





Issued by: Celestin M Mukandila

Tonse Alliance National Youth Chairman/Patriotic Front Member of Central Committee

15th November, 2025



I condemn, in the strongest terms, the violent attack on the Patriotic Front Secretariat allegedly carried out by UPND cadres. Such conduct is unacceptable in a democracy and poses a direct threat to peace, order, and the safety of our citizens.





I call upon the Zambia Police Service to take immediate and meaningful action, including effecting arrests and ensuring that all those involved are brought to justice. The nation is fully aware of the public statements that preceded these attacks, and law enforcement must act without fear or favour.





This violence is not only an attack on the PF but an attack on the Zambian people’s right to political participation, safety, and freedom of association. As a party, the Patriotic Front remains committed to peace, democracy, and issue-based politics. In line with our ongoing rebranding agenda, I was honoured to be appointed by the late Former President Dr. Edgar C. Lungu as National Youth Chairman to promote a new era of responsible and mature political engagement.





However, let it be clearly understood: our commitment to peace should never be mistaken for weakness. We will defend our members and our democratic space using lawful, constitutional means. We expect the ruling party to exercise restraint, respect citizens’ rights, and uphold the safety of every Zambian under their charge.





I further call upon the police to take decisive action regarding today’s events, including investigating the roles of the Lusaka Province UPND Chairman Mr. Obvious Mwaliteta and the Bweengwa Member of Parliament Mr. Kasautu Muchelo, so that the law may take its full course because they are recently on record issuing statements that incite violent.





Violence has no place in our country. Zambia is bigger than any political party, and those in leadership must never take the Zambian people for granted.



