STATEMENT ON THE NEED FOR RESPONSIBLE LEADERSHIP AND RULE OF LAW- ANTONIO MWANZA

STATEMENT ON THE NEED FOR RESPONSIBLE LEADERSHIP AND RULE OF LAW



THE words of a President matter. In fact, the words of a President are policy, they carry weight, direction, and consequence. For that reason, a Head of State must always choose his words wisely. The President should not incite or inflame; he should guide, unite, embrace, and uplift his people.



We have already made it clear that we strongly condemn the stoning of the President in Chingola. Such acts are unacceptable in a democratic society and those involved must be brought before the courts of law to face justice.





However, instead of allowing the police to do their job professionally and independently, the President, in his speech, inflamed the situation. By implication, he was inciting his cadres to take the law into their own hands, to “sort out” those who stoned him. That is dangerous, reckless, and wrong.





What we have witnessed since then is deeply troubling. Senior UPND officials have issued statements threatening violence. We even heard Mr. Mwaliteta threatening to mobilize 15,000 cadres in 15 buses. This is not leadership, this is lawlessness.





Zambia is a country governed by laws and institutions. We have enough legal and security systems to deal with any culprits involved in the Chingola incident. No one, not even the President, should encourage mob justice or political retaliation.





We urge the President to rise above emotion and partisanship. The youths who expressed anger are not enemies of the state, they are frustrated citizens seeking answers. Instead of obsessing over their reaction, the President should focus on the root causes of their frustration, unemployment, poverty, inequality, and hopelessness.





A true leader listens, understands, and responds with solutions, not threats. Zambia needs healing, unity, and vision, not division and fear. Let us return to the path of peace, law, and progress.



ANTONIO MWANZA

PRESIDENT

DPP