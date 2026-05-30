STATEMENT ON THE REINSTATEMENT OF BEAUTY UNDI

We strongly condemn the reinstatement of former Northern Province Deputy Permanent Secretary Ms Beauty Undi after she resigned from the Civil Service to participate in the UPND parliamentary adoption process for Kasenengwa Constituency ahead of the 2026 General Elections.

The nation will recall that Secretary to Cabinet Mr Patrick Kangwa directed all civil servants intending to participate in the elections to resign in accordance with the law.

Ms Undi complied and actively participated in the UPND adoption process, including attending interviews at the party secretariat in Lusaka.

It is therefore shocking that barely days later, Ms Undi has resurfaced in office as Acting PS and conducting business as though nothing happened.

We wish to know when she was reappointed by the Public Service Management Division, under what authority, and under what conditions.

This selective application of the law undermines the integrity of the Civil Service and exposes the growing abuse of public institutions by the UPND.

We therefore urge Mr Kangwa to uphold the law and ensure consistency with the standards applied during the 2021 elections.

We shall pursue every legal avenue available to defend the sanctity of the Constitution and prevent the illegal occupation of public office by individuals who have openly participated in partisan political activities.

Issued by

Elias Kamanga

Chairperson, Information and Publicity

BM8/ECL Movement