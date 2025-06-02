STATEMENT ON THE STATE OF CONTAMINATION OF THE KANCHIBIYA RIVER AND ITS IMPACT ON LIVELIHOODS AND PUBLIC SERVICES- Hon. Sunday Chanda

STATEMENT ON THE STATE OF CONTAMINATION OF THE KANCHIBIYA RIVER AND ITS IMPACT ON LIVELIHOODS AND PUBLIC SERVICES



Date: 2nd June 2025



I wish to bring to the attention of the nation, relevant authorities, and stakeholders the concerning state of contamination affecting the Kanchibiya River, which has significantly disrupted the lives and livelihoods of residents across the constituency, and particularly those living downstream.





The Kanchibiya River, historically a vital water source for households, livestock, schools, health centres, and smallholder farmers, has in recent weeks experienced severe contamination, the source of which is currently under investigation.



This environmental and public health challenge has had the following adverse effects:





1. Schools and Pupils Affected:



All schools situated downstream, including Kopa Day Secondary School, have been severely affected, with pupils being forced to carry small bottles of water from home just to meet their minimum hydration and sanitation needs while at school. Teaching and learning environments have become increasingly difficult to maintain under such conditions.





2. Health Facilities Disrupted:



Health centres dependent on the Kanchibiya River for daily water use, sanitation, and cleaning have reported operational constraints. This threatens not only hygiene standards but also the ability of these facilities to serve patients effectively.





3. Livestock and Livelihoods in Distress:



Farmers have reported unexplained livestock deaths and illnesses attributed to the contaminated water. This situation is exacerbating food insecurity and eroding household incomes. Communities relying on fishing, small-scale irrigation, and livestock rearing now face serious setbacks.





This is not just an environmental issue; it is a social, economic, and public health crisis.



As Member of Parliament for Kanchibiya, I have escalated this matter to the highest relevant authorities. Tomorrow, 2nd June 2025, I will be meeting with the Hon. Minister of Water Development and Sanitation, along with senior officials at the Ministry, to seek an urgent and permanent solution to this crisis.





Key issues I will be advocating for in this engagement include:



(a) A full environmental investigation to determine the cause of the contamination;



(b) Emergency water interventions for affected schools, health facilities, and communities;





(c) A long-term solution, including possible borehole drilling, water purification systems, and investments in climate-resilient water infrastructure;



(d) Public education and safety advisories to guide affected communities on how to manage the situation in the interim.





I wish to thank the affected communities for their resilience and patience in the face of this hardship. Your concerns have been heard, and I assure you of my unwavering commitment to securing a swift and lasting resolution.



Water is life. And no child should carry a bottle of hope to school while a river of despair flows nearby.





Let us work together to restore Kanchibiya River’s dignity, and in doing so, protect the future of our children, our farmers, and our institutions.



Issued by:



Hon. Sunday Chilufya Chanda, MP

Member of Parliament

Kanchibiya Constituency